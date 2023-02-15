Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,368 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $151,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -728.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

