169,682 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 448,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,225,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,690,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $251,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,654.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $251,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21.

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.