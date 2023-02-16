2,276 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 11.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 316.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

