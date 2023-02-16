23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Short Interest Update

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,960,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 23,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $85,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

23andMe Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 259.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663,268 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,267,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 23andMe by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the 1st quarter worth $7,692,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ME opened at $2.87 on Thursday. 23andMe has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

