29,200 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.19% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 51.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 236,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 3.8% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 402,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,656 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.73.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

