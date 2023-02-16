59,566 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 263.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 8.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

