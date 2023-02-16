908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

908 Devices Price Performance

908 Devices stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.73. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,464 shares of company stock worth $69,214. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 146,974 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 223.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,459,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,844 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 14.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after buying an additional 288,923 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,104,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 137,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Stories

