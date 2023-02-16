A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $506.12

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.12 ($6.14) and traded as high as GBX 546.84 ($6.64). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 546 ($6.63), with a volume of 162,676 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 534.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 506.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £611.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,761.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

