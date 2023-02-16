AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 284,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 400,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of AbraSilver Resource from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as a precious metals exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Diablillos property that covers an area of approximately 79 square kilometers located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas property covering an area of 6,300 ha in Chubut Province, Argentina.

