ACCO Brands (ACCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $533.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.80. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

