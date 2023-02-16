ACCO Brands (ACCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $533.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.80. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.
