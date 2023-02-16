adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on adidas from €215.00 ($231.18) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale raised their price target on adidas from €119.00 ($127.96) to €135.00 ($145.16) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on adidas from €101.00 ($108.60) to €115.00 ($123.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
adidas Trading Up 0.7 %
ADDYY stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
