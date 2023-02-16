adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on adidas from €215.00 ($231.18) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale raised their price target on adidas from €119.00 ($127.96) to €135.00 ($145.16) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on adidas from €101.00 ($108.60) to €115.00 ($123.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 0.7 %

ADDYY stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

adidas Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 36.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 8.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 9,350.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.