Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,689 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ING. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 821.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,134 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after buying an additional 1,060,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at $9,905,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Down 1.4 %

ING Groep stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €15.80 ($16.99) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.