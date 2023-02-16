Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,539 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE HQH opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

