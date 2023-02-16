Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 227.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.17. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.11. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

