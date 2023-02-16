Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,428 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 24.1% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 54,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of STWD opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

