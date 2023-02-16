Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,236 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 261,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 609,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter.

EFR opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

