Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 11.9% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

