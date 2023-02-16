Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Penumbra by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Penumbra by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $264.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.18 and a beta of 0.50. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at $112,020,687.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,787,990. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.17.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

