Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $100.11 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

