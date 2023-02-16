Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.25.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

