Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,580,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 65,213 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7,348.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 543,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 535,710 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 21.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 13.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,035,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after acquiring an additional 241,137 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Cowen dropped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

