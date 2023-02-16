Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Up 6.5 %

SPWR opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SunPower

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.