Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower Stock Up 6.5 %
SPWR opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.
SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
