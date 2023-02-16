Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 101,789 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 437.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 30.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

