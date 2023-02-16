Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,482,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 298,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

