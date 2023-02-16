Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 167.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $5,432,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Chewy by 253.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Chewy by 480.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,345,831.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 440,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,843,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,958 shares of company stock worth $10,171,541. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $49.07 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -981.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

