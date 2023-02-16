Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

