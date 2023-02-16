Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 583.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 492,184 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials Trading Up 3.6 %

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Shares of MP stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

