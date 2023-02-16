Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,567 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 102.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,104,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,377 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 595,421 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth $6,183,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth $7,510,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 854.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 274,739 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47.

About Banco Santander-Chile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

