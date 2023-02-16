Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $553,000 Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.00 and a beta of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,422.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.