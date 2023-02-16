Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 389.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $20,770,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

