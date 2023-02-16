Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.59. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $32.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

