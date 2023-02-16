Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average of $117.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

