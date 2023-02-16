Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

KEY opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

