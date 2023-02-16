Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,537 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,537 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,783,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,540,000 after purchasing an additional 248,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.26%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

