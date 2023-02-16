Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,477,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after acquiring an additional 554,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

