Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after buying an additional 267,243 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $177.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.57 and its 200 day moving average is $181.34.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

