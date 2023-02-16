Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,766 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

NYSE BUD opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

