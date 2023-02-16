Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,048 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 152.2% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 102,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 61,923 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 96,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 831,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.2 %

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 52.15%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.