Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kaman worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 25.8% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 146.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $718.99 million, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.00. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAMN. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

