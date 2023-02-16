AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.72% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

