Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.63.

AFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$54.27 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.91.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.