Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $577,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,809.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,736,000. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.