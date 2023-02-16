Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.81

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.81 and traded as high as C$4.03. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 243,282 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$5.75 price objective on Aimia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 83.58 and a quick ratio of 83.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.78, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.81.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

