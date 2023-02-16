Air Canada (AC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect Air Canada to post earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Air Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$22.85 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$25.98. The firm has a market cap of C$8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.28.

AC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.54.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at C$740,675.05. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at C$2,463,734.55.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

