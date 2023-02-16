Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 244.44%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

