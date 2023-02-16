Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares changing hands.

Alexco Resource Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexco Resource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,532,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 614,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alexco Resource by 315.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

