Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

ALFVY stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

