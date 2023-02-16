Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.49 and last traded at C$11.34. 157,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 207,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.35 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.57.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.