Alibaba Group (BABA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $103.08 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a PE ratio of 257.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

