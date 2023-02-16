Alkami Technology (ALKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alkami Technology Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of ALKT opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.09.
In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $26,016.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
